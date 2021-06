ONE DEAD, ONE INJURED IN RURAL LUTON, IOWA SHOOTING

WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT LEFT ONE PERSON DEAD AND ANOTHER WOUNDED OUTSIDE OF A RURAL RESIDENCE NEAR LUTON, IOWA ON MONDAY.

SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS EMERGENCY CREWS RESPONDED AROUND 1:30P.M:

SHEEHAN SAYS A DESCRIPTION OF A SUSPECT AND A VEHICLE WAS OBTAINED, AND THAT VEHICLE WAS STOPPED A SHORT TIME LATER:

THE SHERIFF SAYS THAT SUSPECT WAS BEING INTERVIEWED THIS AFTERNOON.

HE SAYS THAT SUSPECT AND THE VICTIMS WILL BE IDENTIFIED AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AT 10:30 A.M. TUESDAY MORNING.

