METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR MAY 31ST

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 3 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 ON MONDAY. (15,203 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE WAS LOWERED TO 2.9%.

UPDATED HOSPITAL NUMBERS WERE NOT AVAILABLE MONDAY.

UNION COUNTY REMOVED ONE POSITIVE CASE FROM THEIR TOTAL MONDAY. (2227)

THEIR SEVEN DAY POSITIVE TEST RATE IS 2.9%.