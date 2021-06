MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONIES HELD ACROSS SIOUXLAND

CEREMONIES WERE HELD ACROSS THE TRI-STATE AREA MONDAY HONORING THE MEMBERS OF OUR MILITARY WHO HAVE GIVEN THEIR LIVES TO DEFEND OUR FREEDOM OVER THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY.

RENE LAPIERRE, COMMANDER OF AMERICAN LEGION POST 697 IN MORNINGSIDE, KEYNOTED THE GATHERING AT MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.

HE SAYS EVERYONE WHO SERVED THEIR COUNTRY HAS A STORY, AND IT IS IMPORTANT TO PRESERVE THAT HISTORY AS OUR VETERANS OF WORLD WAR TWO AND THE KOREAN WAR PASS AWAY:

RENE1 OC……..GET THE STORY OUT. :15

AROUND A HUNDRED PEOPLE SHOWED UP TO WITNESS THE OUTDOOR CEREMONY:

RENE2 OC…….VERY VERY PLEASED. :18

EARLIER THIS MONTH A CEREMONY WAS HELD IN NEBRASKA TO MARK HIGHWAY 20 AS THE MEDAL OF HONOR HIGHWAY.

IOWA APPROVED THAT FOR OUR STRETCH OF HIGHWAY 20 A YEAR AGO, BUT LAPIERRE SAYS THERE IS STILL NOTHING TO SHOW FOR THAT:

RENE3 OC……..RECIPIENT MADE. :26

LAPIERRE SAYS HE WILL PERSONALLY DRIVE TO DES MOINES NEXT SESSION TO CONVINCE LAWMAKERS TO PUT UP SIGNS DENOTING THE MEDAL OF HONOR HIGHWAY.

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY ALSO CONDUCTED MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONIES.