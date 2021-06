FORMER 185TH CMDR BUD NELSON RECALLS NEARLY FOUR DECADES OF SERVICE

ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S OLDEST VETERANS WAS IN ATTENDANCE AT MEMORIAL PARK FOR MONDAY’S MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE.

GENERAL WARREN “BUD” NELSON IS 96-YEARS OLD AND WAS THE COMMANDER OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD FROM APRIL OF 1976 THROUGH MAY OF 1980.

NELSON GREW UP IN MINNESOTA AND WAS IN HIGH SCHOOL WHEN PEARL HARBOR WAS ATTACKED BY JAPAN IN DECEMBER OF 1941:

WORLD WAR TWO ENDED BEFORE NELSON FINISHED HIS TRAINING, AND HE LEFT MINNESOTA AND BECAME A MEMBER OF THE ARMY/AIR FORCE RESERVES, SERVING AT THE SIOUX CITY AIRBASE:

NELSON SAYS THE F-100 WAS THE BEST FIGHTER PLANE IN VIETNAM:

NELSON SAYS HE STILL REMEMBERS HIS FIGHTER PILOTS AS BRAVE YOUNG MEN.

HE SERVED 36 1/2 YEARS IN THE MILITARY WITH TWO TOURS OF DUTY EACH IN EUROPE AND THE PACIFIC.