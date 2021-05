TRAIN-TRUCK COLLISION CLAIMS THREE LIVES

AUTHORITIES SAY A THIRD TEENAGE VICTIM HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A FATAL COLLISION BETWEEN A PICKUP TRUCK AND A TRAIN LAST WEEK IN RURAL CLARKE COUNTY IOWA.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE PICKUP WAS TRAVELING EAST ON A RURAL ROAD AND FOR AN UNKNOWN REASON ATTEMPTED TO CROSS A MARKED RAILROAD CROSSING IN FRONT OF THE ONCOMING TRAIN.

THE DRIVER, 16-YEAR-OLD TYSON NALL OF MURRAY, IOWA, REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH INJURIES.

HIS THREE PASSENGERS DIED FROM THEIR INJURIES,

15-YEAR-OLD RYLON COOK OF OSCEOLA DIED IN A DES MOINES HOSPITAL.

TWO OTHERS, 15-YEAR-OLD GAVIN WERNER AND 14-YEAR-OLD BROOKLYN EGGERS, BOTH FROM MURRAY, DIED AT THE SCENE WHEN THE TRAIN STRUCK THE PASSENGER SIDE OF THE PICKUP.

NOBODY ON THE TRAIN WAS INJURED.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.