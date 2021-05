SEARCH FOR MISSING EASTERN IOWA BOY CONTINUES

RESIDENTS IN POWESHIEK COUNTY GATHERED SUNDAY TO SEARCH FOR A MISSING 10-YEAR-OLD BOY.

10-YEAR-OLD XAVIOR HARRELSON WAS LAST SEEN THURSDAY AFTERNOON, MAY 27TH, AND WAS POSSIBLY WEARING BLUE PAJAMA BOTTOMS, A RED T-SHIRT AND BLACK TENNIS SHOES.

AREA RESIDENTS JOINED AUTHORITIES AT THE MONTEZUMA HIGH SCHOOL SUNDAY MORNING TO SEARCH THE AREA FOR ANY SIGN OF THE BOY.

MONTEZUMA RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN ASKED TO CHECK THEIR OWN PROPERTY AND SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION RELATED TO XAVIOR’S DISAPPEARANCE SHOULD CALL THE POWESHIEK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.