SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE STATE LOWERED WOODBURY COUNTY’S CASE TOTAL BY ONE FROM SATURDAY’S COUNT, SO THERE WERE JUST 3 NEW WEEKEND CASES REPORTED LOCALLY. (15,200 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE WAS LOWERED TO 3.1%.

UPDATED HOSPITAL NUMBERS WERE NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAY.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND. (2228)