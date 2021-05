FREEDOM PARK CENTER TO BE NAMED IN HONOR OF BUD DAY & WIFE

FREEDOM PARK CENTER TO BE NAMED IN HONOR OF BUD DAY &...

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK’S INTERPRETIVE CENTER WILL BE COMPLETED.

PARK PRESIDENT MIKE NEWHOUSE MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT THE “ANNUAL “THUNDER ON THE MISSOURI” GATHERING FEATURING AROUND 200 PATRIOT RIDER MOTORCYCLISTS:

THE CENTER WILL HOUSE EXHIBITS HONORING VETERANS FROM EVERY MAJOR WAR AND CONFLICT THAT AMERICANS HAVE FOUGHT IN.

ELDON ROTH OF EMPIRICAL FOODS IS MAKING THE MAJOR CONTRIBUTION, INCLUDING NAMING RIGHTS TO FINISH THE CENTER, BUT HE WANTED THE BUILDING NAMED AFTER SOMEBODY ELSE:

ROTH WAS HUMBLE ABOUT HIS DECISION TO HAVE THE CENTER HONOR DAY AND HIS WIFE.

BUD DAY WAS A FIGHTER PILOT WHO GREW UP IN RIVERSIDE AND RECEIVED THE CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR AFTER ENDURING YEARS OF TORTURE AS A P.O.W. IN THE VIETNAM WAR:

SEVERAL AMERICAN LEGION POSTS AND MOTORCYCLE RIDERS ALSO PRESENTED CHECKS TO NEWHOUSE FOR THE PROJECT.

SO DID LOCAL BUSINESSMAN BOB CHEEVER:

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK WILL HOLD A MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY AT 11AM ON MONDAY.

THE AMERICAN LEGION WILL ALSO HOST A CEREMONY AT 11 A.M. IN SIOUX CITY’S MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.