RIVERSIDE AQUATIC CENTER OPENING DELAYED A WEEK

THE RIVERSIDE FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER WILL NOT OPEN THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AFTER ALL.

THE POOL DEVELOPED A LEAK AND HAD TO BE PARTIALLY DRAINED SO REPAIRS COULD BE MADE.

CITY RECREATION SUPERVISOR JOHN BYRNES SAYS THE POOL WOULD NOT HAVE OPENED ANYWAY, BECAUSE OF COLD TEMPERATURES AND RAIN IN THE FORECAST:

POOL4 OC……..INCREDIBLY COLD. :19

THE POOL WILL OPEN FOR THE SEASON NEXT SATURDAY, JUNE 5TH.

THE CITY’S SPLASH PADS WILL ALL OPEN SATURDAY, FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO BRAVE THE CHILLY WEATHER:

POOL5 OC………UP AND RUNNING. :08

LEIF ERIKSON POOL AND LEWIS POOL WILL OPEN THE FOLLOWING WEEK ON JUNE 12TH.