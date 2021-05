RIVERA GUILTY OF 1ST DEGREE MURDER IN DEATH OF MOLLIE TIBBETTS

A SCOTT COUNTY JURY IN DAVENPORT, IOWA HAS FOUND CRISTHIAN BAHENA RIVERA GUILTY IN THE 2018 STABBING DEATH OF MOLLIE TIBBETTS IN BROOKLYN, IOWA.

JUDGE JOEL YATES HAD HIS COURT ATTENDANT READ THE VERDICT AROUND 1:45PM FRIDAY AFTER THE JURY HAD DELIBERATED FOR AROUND 7 HOURS OVER TWO DAYS:

RIVERA12 OC……FIRST DEGREE. :07

YATES ORDERED A PRE-SENTENCE INVESTIGATIVE REPORT TO BE MADE AND SET SENTENCING IN THE CASE FOR JULY 15TH AT 9:30 A.M. IN POWESHIEK COUNTY DISTRICT COURT IN MONTEZUMA, IOWA.

RIVERA WAS LED OUT OF THE COURTROOM IN HANDCUFFS AND FACES LIFE IN PRISON WITH THE GUILTY VERDICT.

UPDATED 2:38 P.M. 5/28/21

Picture courtesy Court TV