SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE STATE LOWERED WOODBURY COUNTY’S CASE TOTAL BY ONE FROM YESTERDAY’S COUNT, AND THERE WERE ALSO NO NEW CASES REPORTED FRIDAY. (15,197 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE WAS LOWERED TO 3.4%.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS REPORTED ONE COVID RELATED DEATH IN THE COUNTY. (229)

THERE ARE 5 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID-19 ILLNESS WITH 1 OF THEM DUE DIRECTLY TO COVID-19.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED ONE NEW CASE FRIDAY. (2228)