185TH AIR GUARD TAKES PART IN NATO EXERCISE OVERSEAS

SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING IS PARTICIPATING WITH OTHER GUARD UNITS FROM MAINE AND OHIO IN A MISSILE DEFENSE EXERCISE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM.

THE “FORMIDABLE SHIELD” EXERCISE IS THE FIRST OF ITS KIND, A MARITIME LIVE-FIRE EXERCISE DESIGNED TO TEST PARTICIPATING EUROPEAN NATIONS INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEMS WITH NATO COMMAND AND CONTROL.

MAJOR NOELLE JACOBS IS ONE OF THE LOCAL GUARD MEMBERS TAKING PART:

THE EXERCISE HAS MORE THAN 3,000 PARTICIPANTS FROM THE EUROPEAN NATIONS OF BELGIUM, DENMARK, FRANCE, GERMANY, ITALY, THE NETHERLANDS, NORWAY, SPAIN, THE UNITED KINGDOM AND THE UNITED STATES.

IT’S BEING HOSTED BY THE U.S. NAVAL FORCES EUROPE-AFRICA 6TH FLEET AND THE BRITISH ROYAL NAVY IN THE WESTERN ISLES OF SCOTLAND BUT COVERS A LARGE GEOGRAPHICAL AREA IN THE AREA OF THE NORTH SEA AND ATLANTIC OCEAN:

SOMETIMES THE WEATHER HAS BEEN A FACTOR IN PLANNING PART OF THE DAILY MISSION ACTIVITIES:

THE KC-135 AIR OPERATIONS ARE STAGING OUT OF THE GLASGOW PRESTWICK AIRPORT IN PRESTWICK, SCOTLAND.