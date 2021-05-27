Beginning Monday, June 21, “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” a new three-hour talk radio program, will be available Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

Airing in the timeslot held by “The Rush Limbaugh Show” for more than three decades, Travis and Sexton will carry on a new form of broadcast excellence in the tradition of the late radio icon as they tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor. Travis – an entrepreneur, host of FOX Sports Radio’s industry-leading weekday morning program, “Outkick The Coverage with Clay Travis” and founder of the wildly popular sports, pop culture and politics based media company Outkick; and Sexton – host of the Premiere Networks-syndicated weekday program “The Buck Sexton Show,” political commentator, and former CIA officer and NYPD counterterrorism expert, and will help guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.

“I’ve loved spending the past six years building ‘Outkick The Coverage’ into one of the most-listened-to sports talk shows in the country, but I couldn’t resist the opportunity to join Buck Sexton as we launch this new program in the most coveted timeslot in the talk format,” said Travis. “While no one will ever replace Rush Limbaugh, Buck and I are excited to continue advancing the causes he held dear, most importantly American exceptionalism, a fervent embrace of capitalism, and a belief in a robust marketplace of ideas. At a time of rabid cancel culture and toxic identity politics, we will be the voice for many who feel scared to say what they think for fear of the censorious online mob. We can’t wait to get started.”

“I could not be more thrilled – and am deeply humbled – by the opportunity to host this new program with Clay Travis,” said Sexton. “We think it’s important to carry on the tradition of Rush Limbaugh and bring truth to the masses. One thing I can promise all EIB listeners out there: we’re with them and we will always fight for them with the show Clay, and I do every day.”