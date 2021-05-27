Beginning Monday, June 21, “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” a new three-hour talk radio program, will be available Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.
Airing in the timeslot held by “The Rush Limbaugh Show” for more than three decades, Travis and Sexton will carry on a new form of broadcast excellence in the tradition of the late radio icon as they tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor. Travis – an entrepreneur, host of FOX Sports Radio’s industry-leading weekday morning program, “Outkick The Coverage with Clay Travis” and founder of the wildly popular sports, pop culture and politics based media company Outkick; and Sexton – host of the Premiere Networks-syndicated weekday program “The Buck Sexton Show,” political commentator, and former CIA officer and NYPD counterterrorism expert, and will help guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.
“I’ve loved spending the past six years building ‘Outkick The Coverage’ into one of the most-listened-to sports talk shows in the country, but I couldn’t resist the opportunity to join Buck Sexton as we launch this new program in the most coveted timeslot in the talk format,” said Travis. “While no one will ever replace Rush Limbaugh, Buck and I are excited to continue advancing the causes he held dear, most importantly American exceptionalism, a fervent embrace of capitalism, and a belief in a robust marketplace of ideas. At a time of rabid cancel culture and toxic identity politics, we will be the voice for many who feel scared to say what they think for fear of the censorious online mob. We can’t wait to get started.”
“I could not be more thrilled – and am deeply humbled – by the opportunity to host this new program with Clay Travis,” said Sexton. “We think it’s important to carry on the tradition of Rush Limbaugh and bring truth to the masses. One thing I can promise all EIB listeners out there: we’re with them and we will always fight for them with the show Clay, and I do every day.”
About Clay Travis
Clay Travis currently hosts “Outkick The Coverage with Clay Travis,” a nationally-syndicated FOX Sports Radio program heard on more than 350 affiliates nationwide. The program joined the network’s lineup in September 2016 and has become one of the most popular sports talk shows in the country reaching millions of listeners nationwide. A multi-platform star, Travis founded the wildly popular Outkick.com, and also currently co-hosts FS1’s first-ever, daily gambling TV show “Fox Bet Live,” in addition to hosting his popular “Outkick The Show” webcast and podcast, and the iHeartRadio Original Podcast, “Wins & Losses with Clay Travis.” A graduate of George Washington University as well as Vanderbilt Law School, Travis is the author of “Dixieland Delight,” “On Rocky Top: A Front-Row Seat to the End of an Era,” and “Republicans Buy Sneakers, Too: How the Left is Ruining Sports with Politics.”
About Buck Sexton
Buck Sexton currently hosts “The Buck Sexton Show,” a three-hour weekday talk radio program syndicated by Premiere Networks on more than 200 stations nationwide, in addition to iHeartRadio. Launched in February 2017, the program is also simulcast on Pluto TV’s The First channel. Since February 2020, Sexton has also hosted a live weekday program on iHeartMedia’s 710 WOR in New York. A former CIA officer and NYPD counterterrorism expert, Sexton frequently appears on Fox News Channel and other outlets as a political commentator and national security analyst. Sexton previously served as a national security editor for TheBlaze.com and hosted “The Buck Sexton Show” on TheBlazeTV and TheBlazeRadio. A native of New York City, he holds a B.A. in Political Science from Amherst College.