POWERBALL & LUCKY FOR LIFE TO ADD DRAWINGS

THE IOWA LOTTERY SAYS ADDITIONAL DRAWINGS WILL BE ADDED LATER THIS SUMMER IN POWERBALL AND THE LUCKY FOR LIFE GAMES.

POWERBALL WILL MOVE TO DRAWINGS THREE TIMES A WEEK IN AUGUST WITH ITS FIRST MONDAY DRAWING OCCURRING ON AUGUST 23RD. JOPINING THE WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY DRAWINGS.

LUCKY FOR LIFE WILL MOVE FROM TWO DRAWINGS PER WEEK TO DRAWINGS EACH NIGHT ON MONDAY, JULY 19TH.

THAT WILL GIVE THE GAME’S PLAYERS A DAILY SHOT AT WINNING ITS TOP PRIZE OF $1,000 A DAY FOR THE REST OF THEIR LIVES.

THE CHANGES ARE DESIGNED TO PRODUCE MORE WINNERS, AND IN THE CASE OF POWERBALL, GENERATE LARGER, FASTER-GROWING JACKPOTS.

THE ADDITIONAL DRAWINGS CREATE MORE CHANCES TO WIN, BUT DO NOT CHANGE THE GAMES’ PRIZE LEVELS, ODDS OF WINNING, OR TICKET PRICE.