NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE ADJOURNS 2021 SESSION

THE FIRST SESSION OF THE 107TH NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE HAS ADJOURNED.

LAWMAKERS CONVENED FOR THE 84TH DAY THURSDAY, COMPLETED THEIR FINAL BUSINESS, AND ADJOURNED.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS ADDRESSED LAWMAKERS, WHO OVERRODE THREE OF HIS VETOES ON WEDNESDAY.

RICKETTS PRAISED SENATORS FOR APPROVING NEARLY $1.7 BILLION IN PROPERTY TAX RELIEF OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS.

THE GOVERNOR SAID THE LEGISLATURE’S QUICK AND DECISIVE ACTION ALSO EMPOWERED STATE AGENCIES TO RESPOND EFFECTIVELY TO THE CHALLENGES POSED BY THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

THE LEGISLATURE IS SCHEDULED TO CONVENE IN EARLY FALL FOR A SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION TO COMPLETE THE 2021 REDISTRICTING PROCESS.

THE SECOND SESSION OF THE 107TH LEGISLATURE IS SCHEDULED TO CONVENE NEXT JANUARY 5TH.