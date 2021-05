JURORS CONTINUE DELIBERATIONS IN RIVERA MURDER TRIAL (UPDATE)

THE JURY RESUMED DELIBERATIONS AT 8:33 A.M. FRIDAY AND TOOK THEIR LUNCH BREAK AROUND 12:30 P.M.

THEY HAVE NOT YET ASKED ANY QUESTIONS OF THE JUDGE OR ATTORNEYS REGARDING CASE EVIDENCE AT THIS TIME.

UPDATED 12:47 P.M. 5/28/21

THE JURY HAS BEEN SENT HOME FOR THE EVENING WITHOUT REACHING A VERDICT.

DELIBERATIONS RESUME AT 8:30 A.M. FRIDAY

Updated 4:46pm 5/27/21

JURY DELIBERATIONS HAVE STARTED IN THE MURDER TRIAL OF CRISTHIAN BAHENA RIVERA IN DAVENPORT, IOWA.

THE PROSECUTION PRESENTED ITS CLOSING ARGUMENTS AFTER JUDGE JOEL YATES GAVE THE JURY THEIR INSTRUCTIONS IN THE CASE.

PROSECUTOR SCOTT BROWN STATED THAT CASE EVIDENCE DID NOT SUPPORT RIVERA’S NEW CLAIM WEDNESDAY THAT TWO UNKNOWN MEN HAD KIDNAPPED HIM AND KILLED THE 20-YEAR-OLD TIBBETTS.

DEFENSE ATTORNEY CHAD FRESE RESPONDED WITH HIS CLOSING ARGUMENTS, STATING THAT THERE WAS NO ACTUAL CRIME SCENE OR MURDER WEAPON EVER LOCATED, AND THAT RIVERA WAS PRESSURED INTO CONFESSING:

THE PROSECUTION GAVE THEIR FINAL REBUTTAL AFTER THAT, WITH SCOTT SAYING THERE MAY HAVE BEEN A SEXUAL MOTIVE BEHIND TIBBETTS’ DEATH:

THE JURY BEGAN DELIBERATIONS AROUND 1:30PM.

UPDATED 1:48PM AND 2:47PM 5/27/21

THE MURDER TRIAL OF CRISTHIAN BAHENA RIVERA IS WRAPPING UP IN DAVENPORT, IOWA.

THE JURY HEARD ONE FINAL REBUTTAL WITNESS AND THE STATE RESTED AGAIN.

ANOTHER MOTION FROM THE DEFENSE FOR ACQUITTAL OF THE ACCUSED KILLER OF MOLLIE TIBBETTS WAS DENIED.

THE DEFENSE BEGAN THEIR CLOSING ARGUMENTS AT 11 A.M. WITH THE PROSECUTION TO GIVE THEIR FINAL STATEMENTS AFTER THAT.