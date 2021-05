FIRE DESTROYS SIOUX COUNTY BUSINESS

FIRE HAS DESTROYED A SIOUX COUNTY MANUFACTURING COMPANY.

FIRE DEPARTMENTS FROM EIGHT DIFFERENT NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITIES RESPONDED AROUND 9:30 WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO BATTLE THE BLAZE AT THE KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEEL COMPANY.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE AT THE SCENE FOR MORE THAN FOUR HOURS.

ORANGE CITY FIRE CHIEF DENNY VANDER WEL ESTIMATES DAMAGE TO BE IN EXCESS OF FOUR MILLION DOLLARS WITH THE BUILDING AND CONTENTS ALL DESTROYED.

THE COMPANY MAKES HIGH PERFORMANCE ALUMINUM WHEELS USED PRIMARILY FOR RACE CARS.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photos by Dennis Morrice