FEENSTRA CHALLENGES BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ON BIOFUELS

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION NEEDS TO INCLUDE THE BIOFUELS INDUSTRY IN THE AMERICAN JOBS PLAN.

THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN PRESSED DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY SECRETARY JENNIFER GRANHOLM ON THE ISSUE DURING A HEARING THURSDAY:

FEENSTRA SAYS THAT’S WHY BIOFUELS WILL BE A SOLUTION FOR LIQUID FUELED VEHICLES FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT FEW DECADES:

FEENSTRA SAYS GRANHOLM’S DEPARTMENT OF ENGERY PUBLISHED THE STUDY WITH THE HEADLINE, “CORN ETHANOL REDUCES CARBON FOOTPRINT, GREENHOUSE GASES.”

IT SHOWS FROM 2005 TO 2019, CORN ETHANOL RESULTED IN MORE THAN 500 MILLION TONS OF GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTIONS AND THE CARBON INTENSITY OF ETHANOL DECREASED BY 23%.

FEENSTRA SAYS THE PRESIDENT SHOULD IMMEDIATELY RECOGNIZE THAT BIOFUELS HAVE AN IMPORTANT LONG-TERM ROLE TO PLAY.