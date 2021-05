U.S. SENATE MOVES TO RESTRICT MONEY FROM CHINA STATE RUN LABS

THE U-S SENATE HAS APPROVED A PROPOSAL FROM IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST THAT WOULD BAN U.S. TAX DOLLARS FROM FUNDING ANY OF CHINA’S STATE-RUN LABS.

THAT INCLUDES THE WUHAN INSTITUTE WHERE REPORTS SUGGEST RESEARCHERS WERE SERIOUSLY ILL BEFORE THE FIRST CASES OF COVID-19 WERE REPORTED IN 2019.

ERNST SAYS CHINA CONTINUES TO OBSTRUCT INTERNATIONAL EFFORTS TO DISCOVER COVID-19’S ORIGINS.

THE BAN ON SENDING FEDERAL FUNDING TO CHINA’S RESEARCH LABORATORIES IS NOW INCLUDED IN A BIPARTISAN BILL DESIGNED TO ADDRESS CHINA’S GLOBAL AMBITIONS.

ERNST SAYS NOT ONE MORE DIME OF U.S. TAX DOLLARS SHOULD SUPPORT RESEARCH IN THE COMMUNIST COUNTRY.

ERNST’S AMENDMENT PASSED ON A VOICE VOTE .

RADIO IOWA