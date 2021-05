RICKETTS SIGNS BILL TO EXPAND NEBRASKA BROADBAND SERVICE

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS SIGNED A BILL TO IMPROVE BROADBAND ACCESS IN RURAL AND UNDERSERVED AREAS OF THE STATE.

RICKETTS SAYS THOUSANDS OF NEBRASKANS HAVE LACKED THE INTERNET SERVICE THEY NEED:

NEBBB1 OC……HOUSEHOLDS. :20

LB-388 WAS PASSED UNANIMOUSLY BY THE STATE SENATE. IT PROVIDES $20 MILLION DOLLARS IN MATCHING GRANTS ANNUALLY, REQUIRING AN INVESTMENT BY THE COMPANIES PROVIDING THE BROADBAND SERVICE:

NEBBB2 OC……….OR LESS. :10

RICKETTS WAS JOINED BY MANY OF THE STATE’S SENATORS AND REPRESENTATIVES FROM NEBRASKA’S TELECOMMUNICATIONS INDUSTRY AT THE BILL SIGNING.