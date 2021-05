MOST IOWA COUNTIES TURN DOWN VACCINE

OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES, STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY 81 OF THEM ACCEPTED -NO- NEW COVID-19 VACCINE ALLOTMENTS FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT THIS WEEK.

ONLY 17 OF THE STATE’S 99 COUNTIES ACCEPTED PART OF THEIR ALLOCATION THIS WEEK, WHILE JUST ONE – CALHOUN COUNTY – ACCEPTED ITS ENTIRE ALLOCATION.

KEVIN GRIEME, DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS THERE’S MORE VACCINE AVAILABLE LOCALLY THAN THERE IS A DEMAND FOR IT:

WITH DROPPING DEMAND FOR THE VACCINE, STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY ONLY 12-PERCENT OF THE STATE’S ALLOTMENT WAS ACCEPTED THIS WEEK, OR ABOUT EIGHT-THOUSAND DOSES.

ACCORDING TO THE NEW YORK TIMES, 43 PERCENT OF IOWA’S TOTAL POPULATION IS FULLY VACCINATED, RANKING 16TH IN THE NATION.

GRIEME SAYS WOODBURY COUNTY’S NUMBERS ARE SIMILAR:

THE STATE’S CORONAVIRUS WEBSITE SHOWS ONE-POINT-THREE MILLION IOWANS ARE FULLY VACCINATED.