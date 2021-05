MORE FREE FOOD BOXES TO BE GIVEN OUT THURSDAY

THURSDAY IS THE FINAL FARMERS TO FAMILIES FOOD BOX PROGRAM EVENT FROM THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND AND THE SUNNYBROOK CHURCH HOPE CENTER.

THERE WILL BE 800 BOXES OF FOOD GIVEN AWAY TO NON-PROFITS, CHURCHES AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC.

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 10AM AT THE SUNNYBROOK CHURCH PARKING LOT IN MORNINGSIDE.