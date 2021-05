FREE BIKE HELMETS TO BE GIVEN AWAY SATURDAY

IF YOUR CHILD NEEDS A HELMET FOR BIKE RIDING, YOU MAY PICK ONE UP FOR FREE THIS SATURDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY FARMER’S MARKET.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S STAFF AND EMERGENCY PROFESSIONALS WILL HAND OUT 360 FREE CHILDREN’S BICYCLE HELMETS THANKS TO THE SUPPORT OF THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

THE HELMETS WILL BE GIVEN OUT BETWEEN 8AM AND 1PM SATURDAY AT THE FARMER’S MARKET LOCATED AT THE CORNER OF TRI-VIEW AVENUE AND PEARL STREET ACROSS FROM THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.