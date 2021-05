U.S. SENATE NEARS COMPROMISE ON POLICE REFORM BILL

IT’S BEEN ONE-YEAR SINCE GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH WHILE IN MINNEAPOLIS POLICE CUSTODY,

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS A BIPARTISAN POLICE REFORM BILL IS NEARLY READY TO GO TO A VOTE IN CONGRESS.

GRASSLEY SAYS SENATORS COREY BOOKER, A DEMOCRAT FROM NEW JERSEY, AND TIM SCOTT, A REPUBLICAN FROM SOUTH CAROLINA, ARE WORKING ON A COMPROMISE VERSION OF THE BILL.

SCOTT, THE ONLY BLACK REPUBLICAN U-S SENATOR, SAYS THE BILL IS DESIGNED TO HOLD LAW ENFORCEMENT ACCOUNTABLE FOR VIOLENT INCIDENTS, WHILE ALSO DEVELOPING A SYSTEM TO TRACK PROBLEM OFFICERS.

GRASSLEY SAYS SCOTT FIRST CRAFTED THE MEASURE LAST SUMMER, BUT IT’S BEEN LANGUISHING FOR MONTHS.

GRASSLEY SAYS THERE ARE A “COUPLE DOZEN PARTS” TO THE BILL, BUT THREE KEY ELEMENTS HAVE BEEN THE SOURCE OF DIFFICULTY:

THE BILL ALSO AIMS TO IMPLEMENT A RESTRICTION ON THE POLICE USE OF CHOKEHOLDS, LIKE THE ONE USED ON FLOYD.

