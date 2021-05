SIOUX CITY DISCUSSES PROJECTS TO BE FUNDED BY MILLIONS OF FEDERAL DOLLARS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY MET IN A SPECIAL SESSION TUESDAY TO DISCUSS HOW TO SPEND FEDERAL FUNDING FROM THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS THE CITY HAS SEVERAL MILLION DOLLARS TO ALLOCATE ON CERTAIN NEEDS:

WATER PROJECTS ARE AT THE TOP OF THE WISH LIST FOR THE MONEY:

THERE’S ALSO SOME WATER PUMP STATION PROJECTS THE MONEY COULD BE USED FOR.

MAYOR SCOTT SAYS A COUPLE OF MILLION WILL ALSO BE ALLOCATED FOR IMPROVING THE CITY’S INTERNET CAPABILITY:

THE CITY WILL SEND THE PROJECT PROPOSALS TO THE STATE TO MAKE SURE THEY QUALIFY FOR THE FUNDING.

ONCE APPROVED THERE, THE CITY COUNCIL WILL THEN HOLD A HEARING ON THE PROJECTS AT A FUTURE COUNCIL MEETING.