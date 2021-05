NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS VETOED WHAT HE CALLS “THREE BAD BILLS” RECENTLY PASSED BY THE STATE SENATE:

BADBILL1 OC…………SEEK TO HELP. :14

THE OTHER BILL HAS TO DO WITH THE OMAHA PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT:

BADBILL2 OC…….. PROPERTY TAX RELIEF. :15

RICKETTS WANTS NEBRASKA RESIDENTS TO CONTACT THEIR STATE SENATORS AND ASK THEM NOT TO OVERRIDE HIS VETOES.