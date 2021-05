NO MASKS REQUIRED FOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATIONS

THE MASK REQUIREMENT HAS BEEN DROPPED FOR THIS SATURDAY’S SIOUX CITY PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATIONS.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS ANYONE WHO WISHES TO WEAR A FACE COVERING MAY STILL DO SO.

THE DISTRICT IS ALSO REMOVING THE TICKET REQUIREMENT FOR THIS YEAR’S CEREMONIES SO ALL GUESTS AND THE PUBLIC ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND.

A LIVE STREAM OF THE EVENT WILL ALSO BE OFFERED FOR THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND ON THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S WEBSITE.

ALL ATTENDEES WILL HAVE TO PASS THROUGH A METAL DETECTOR UPON ENTRY TO THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

OVER 900 GRADUATES WILL BE RECOGNIZED DURING THE THREE CEREMONIES.

NORTH HIGH SCHOOL WILL GRADUATE AT 11AM, WEST HIGH AT 2:30 PM AND EAST HIGH AT 6 PM. THE DOORS OPEN ONE HOUR BEFORE EACH CEREMONY.