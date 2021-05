DEFENSE CALLS WITNESSES IN RIVERA MURDER TRIAL

THE DEFENSE BEGAN CALLING WITNESSES TUESDAY IN THE TRIAL OF CRISTHIAN RIVERA, THE MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING 20-YEAR-OLD MOLLIE TIBBETTS AS SHE WENT RUNNING IN HER HOMETOWN OF BROOKLYN, IOWA IN 2018.

DEFENSE ATTORNEY JENNIFER FRESE DELIVERED OPENING ARGUMENTS TO THE JURY AND THEN IRIS GAMBOA, RIVERA’S FORMER GIRLFRIEND AND THE MOTHER OF HIS CHILD WAS CALLED TO THE STAND.

FRESE ASKED HER IF RIVERA HAD ANGER PROBLEMS:

IN FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONING, POWESHIEK COUNTY PROSECUTOR BART KLAVER NOTED INVESTIGATORS HAD INTERVIEWED GAMBOA IN THE SUMMER OF 2018.

TWO OTHER DEFENSE WITNESSES TESTIFIED TUESDAY MORNING.

IT’S POSSIBLE THE CASE COULD BE PRESENTED TO THE JURY YET THIS WEEK.