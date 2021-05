CITY HOPES FOR MORE DONATIONS FOR LARSEN PARK PROJECT

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A $3.71 MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT WITH W.A. KLINGER FOR PHASE TWO CONSTRUCTION OF THE CHRIS LARSEN PARK RIVERFRONT DEVELOPMENT, BUT THE CITY IS STILL SHORT OF FUNDS FOR EVERYTHING THEY WANT TO SEE HAPPEN THERE.

PHASE 2 INCLUDES SITE PREPARATION INCLUDING TRAILS, AS WELL AS CONSTRUCTION OF THREE RIVER OVERLOOKS, TWO COVERED PAVILIONS, AND A FOUNTAIN AND SPLASH PAD,

THREE OF FOUR BID ALTERNATES IN THE PROJECT AREN’T FUNDED AT THIS TIME, A VIRGINIA STREET OVERLOOK AND SHELTER AND A FLOYD BOULEVARD OVERLOOK.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE DISCUSSED THOSE AMENITIES WITH PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE AT MONDAY AFTERNOON’S COUNCIL MEETING:

THERE IS STILL A DEFICIT OF $50,000 SO THE RIVERFRONT FUNDRAISING COMMITTEE IS WORKING TO FUND THE REST OF THE ALTERNATES.

ANYONE INTERESTED IN MAKING A DONATION MAY DO SO ONLINE AT RIVERFRONT SIOUX CITY DOT COM,

ALL DONATIONS OF $1,000 OR MORE WILL BE RECOGNIZED ON A DONOR WALL AT THE PARK.

COMPLETION OF PHASE 1 AND PHASE 2 IS ANTICIPATED FOR THE FALL OF 2022.