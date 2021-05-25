Belzer To Brew Crew

Sioux City, IA (May 24, 2021) – The Sioux City Explorers have announced that they have transferred the contract of RHP Nick Belzer to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Belzer needed just one start with the Explorers to earn another shot with the Milwaukee Brewers. On Friday, May 21 Belzer tossed five innings of shutout baseball against the Milwaukee Milkmen. He came away with a no decision on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out six.

This will be Belzer’s second go round with the Milwaukee Brewers organization. In 2019, Belzer was picked up early in the season after making only five starts with the St. Paul Saints and holding a minuscule ERA of 1.32 through 27.1 innings.

The 25 year old then spent the remainder of the 2019 season with the Brewers pitching at their rookie level club in the Arizona League. There he made ten appearances and six starts, going 3-1 and fashioning a 3.70 ERA. He struck out 41 and walked 14 in 48.2 innings.

Last season Belzer again pitched for the St. Paul Saints making 13 total appearances, six of them on the lineup card as the starter. He went 4-3 with a 4.21 ERA, tossing 36.1 innings, striking out 31 and walking 22.

In his three total seasons of pitching in independent baseball, Belzer is 6-3 in 19 games, 12 starts with a 2.75 ERA. Striking out 54 and walking 33 in 68.2 innings.

The Ankeny, IA native became the third player transferred this season from Sioux City, joining INF DJ Burt and RHP Kent Hasler.

Belzer becomes the 26th player to have his contracts transferred to a major league organization since 2015. With five of those players reaching the Major Leagues after playing for Sioux City.