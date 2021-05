SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ARSON

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY STARTING HIS NEIGHBORS HOUSE ON FIRE ON SUNDAY EVENING.

53-YEAR-OLD LEE BOWMAN IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND SECOND DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

ARREST DOCUMENTS STATE THAT BOWMAN WAS UPSET BECAUSE HE ASKED HIS NEIGHBORS TO MOW HIS LAWN SATURDAY IN THE 3100 BLOCK OF 8TH STREET AND THEY HADN’T MOWED IT YET.

HE ALLEGEDLY PROPPED STICKS AND PLYWOOD UP AGAINST THEIR HOUSE AND USED A FUEL ACCELERANT TO START THE FIRE, THEN SAT OUT BACK WATCHING IT.

ANOTHER NEIGHBOR NOTICED THE FIRE AND KNOCKED ON THE VICTIM’S DOOR TO ALERT THEM.

THE FIRE CAUSED AN ESTIMATED $3,000 DOLLARS IN DAMAGE TO THE HOME.

BOWMAN ALSO ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO TAKE THE REGISTRATION STICKER OFF OF ONE OF THE VICTIM’S VEHICLES.

HE IS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $20,000 BOND.