RIVERSIDE POOL & CITY SPLASH PADS OPEN SATURDAY

THE RIVERSIDE FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER WILL OPEN THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FROM SATURDAY, MAY 29TH TO MONDAY, MAY 31ST.

THE POOL WILL RE-OPEN FOR THE SEASON THE FOLLOWING SATURDAY, JUNE 5TH THROUGH AUGUST 15TH DAILY FROM 1 P.M. TO 7 P.M.

LEIF ERIKSON POOL AND LEWIS POOL WILL OPEN FOR THE SEASON SATURDAY, JUNE 12TH THROUGH AUGUST 8TH DAILY FROM 1 P.M. TO 6 P.M.

SIOUX CITY’S SPLASH PADS WILL OPEN TO THE PUBLIC THIS SATURDAY, MAY 29TH THROUGH LABOR DAY WEEKEND FOR USE DAILY, BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 10:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M.