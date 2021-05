RICKETTS TO END NEBRASKA COVID RULES & RESTRICTIONS

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS IT’S TIME FOR NEBRASKA TO RETURN TO NORMAL.

RICKETTS ANNOUNCED MONDAY THAT NEBRASKANS HAVE SACRIFICED FOR THE LAST 15 MONTHS, BUT HOSPITAL NUMBERS SHOW THE STATE HAS RECOVERED:

DONE1 OC……….. LESS THAN FIVE. ;27

HE CANCELLED HIS PANDEMIC RELATED EXECUTIVE ORDERS AND IS ENDING RESTRICTIONS IN THE STATE.

RICKETTS SAYS THE DIRECTED HEALTH MEASURES END AT 11:59PM MONDAY NIGHT:

DONE2 OC……..THOSE PANDEMIC RULES. :24

THE GOVERNOR SAYS NEBRASKANS STILL NEED TO DO THE RIGHT THINGS TO TAKE CARE OF THEIR PERSONAL HEALTH, INCLUDING GETTING VACCINATED:

DONE3 OC……….IN NEBRASKA. :09

RICKETTS SAYS THAT MONDAY’S WAS THE LAST NEWS CONFERENCE HE WOULD HOLD RELATED TO THE PANDEMIC.