PROSECUTION RESTS CASE IN RIVERA MURDER TRIAL

THE CRISTHIAN RIVERA MURDER TRIAL RESUMED IN DAVENPORT, IOWA MONDAY MORNING.

PROSECUTOR SCOTT BROWN POINTED AT RIVERA ACROSS THE COURTROOM AS HE ARGUED HE WAS THE ONLY SUSPECT WHO COULD HAVE KILLED 20-YEAR-OLD MOLLIE TIBBETTS.

BROWN’S WAS QUESTIONING THE LEAD AGENT IN TIBBETTS’ 2018 DISAPPEARANCE, SEEKING TO REBUT SUGGESTIONS BY THE DEFENSE THAT OTHER MEN WHO CAME UNDER SCRUTINY COULD HAVE BEEN RESPONSIBLE FOR HER DEATH.

BROWN ASKED D-C-I AGENT TRENT VILETA QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER ANYONE ELSE HAD CONFESSED TO THE CRIME OR HAD TIBBETTS’ BLOOD FOUND IN THEIR VEHICLE.

VILETA SAID NO, THAT ONLY RIVERA HAD.

THE EXCHANGE CAME AFTER VILETA ACKNOWLEDGED UNDER CROSS-EXAMINATION BY DEFENSE ATTORNEY CHAD FRESE THAT INVESTIGATORS HAD LOOKED AT A NUMBER OF OTHER PERSONS DURING THE MONTH LONG SEARCH FOR TIBBETTS, INCLUDING A MAN WHO LIVED NEAR THE FIELD SHE WAS FOUND IN, BEFORE BAHENA RIVERA CAME ON THEIR RADAR:

THE PROSECUTION RESTED ITS CASE LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON.

RIVERA REMAINED EXPRESSIONLESS THROUGHOUT THE DAY, LISTENING TO AN INTERPRETER THROUGH HEADPHONES AS THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER DETAILED THE STAB WOUNDS THAT TIBBETTS SUFFERED TO HER HEAD, NECK AND CHEST.