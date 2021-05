PERRY CREEK LIBRARY REOPENS

SIOUX CITY’S PERRY CREEK BRANCH LIBRARY HAS RE-OPENED TO THE PUBLIC FOR WALK-IN SERVICE.

THE BRANCH LOCATION’S HOURS WILL RETURN TO MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 10:30 AM UNTIL 5:30 PM.

ALL THREE OF THE LIBRARY’S LOCATIONS ARE NOW OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

THE LIBRARY IS ALSO SHIFTING BACK TO REGULAR SERVICE, WHICH INCLUDES DISCONTINUING ITS CURBSIDE PICKUP SERVICE AND REOPENING MEETING AND STUDY ROOMS TO THE PUBLIC.

STUDY ROOMS ARE AVAILABLE ON A FIRST-COME-FIRST-SERVED BASIS.

MEETING ROOMS REQUIRE A RESERVATION THAT CAN BE MADE ONLINE OR BY CALLING THE LIBRARY.