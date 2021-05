ONLINE RECONNECT NEBRASKA EFFORT BEGINS

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS AND FIRST LADY SUSANNE SHORE HAVE LAUNCHED AN INITIATIVE TO “RECONNECT NEBRASKA” AS THE PANDEMIC ENDS AND LIFE RETURNS TO NORMAL.

RECONNECT1 OC……TO THE MUSEUM. :15

AS PART OF THAT EFFORT, SHORE ANNOUNCED THE LAUNCH OF ‘NEBRASKA REFLECTS,” AN ONLINE PLATFORM WHERE NEBRASKANS CAN HONOR THOSE WHO STEPPED UP TO SERVE OTHERS DURING THE PANDEMIC:

RECONNECT2 OC………THIS ROUGH TIME. :12

NEBRASKANS CAN GO TO WWW.NEIMPACT.ORG/REFLECTS TO PAY TRIBUTE TO THE PEOPLE WHOSE LEADERSHIP, ENCOURAGEMENT, AND SUPPORT MADE A DIFFERENCE AS THE STATE DEALT WITH THE VIRUS.

THE FIRST LADY ALSO ASKED NEBRASKANS TO LOOK FOR WAYS TO VOLUNTEER THEIR TIME AND TALENTS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR COMMUNITIES.