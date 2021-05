ONE PERSON WAS TREATED FOR SMOKE INHALATION SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER A HOUSE FIRE IN LEMARS.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS HIS CREWS RESPONDED TO THE 300 BLOCK OF PLYMOUTH STREET SOUTHEAST AROUND 8:20 P.M.

ATTIC1 OC….WINDOW OUT. :13

SCHIPPER DETERMINED THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE WAS IN THE ATTIC:

ATTIC2 OC….AIR CONDITIONER ATTIC. :16

FIREFIGHTERS WERE ON THE SCENE FOR A LITTLE MORE THAN AN HOUR.

MOST OF THE DAMAGE WAS CONFINED TO THE ATTIC AND THE FAMILY WAS ABLE TO MOVE BACK INTO THE HOME.