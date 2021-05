MUHLBAUER ANNOUNCES RUN FOR U.S. SENATE

THE FIRST DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE HAS ANNOUNCED HIS INTENTIONS TO RUN FOR THE U.S. SENATE SEAT HELD BY REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT CHUCK GRASSLEY.

DAVE MUHLBAUER IS A FIFTH-GENERATION FAMILY FARMER FROM CRAWFORD COUNTY.

HE IS THE FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE CRAWFORD COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AND MEMBER OF THE IOWA ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES.

MUHLBAUER SAYS HE WILL BE A VOICE FOR THE LITTLE GUY AND THE WORKING FAMILIES, FARMERS, AND RURAL COMMUNITIES WHO HAVE BEEN LEFT BEHIND BY THE POLITICIANS AND POLICIES IN WASHINGTON, D.C.