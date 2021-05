TWO HURT IN SIOUX COUNTY SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

AN ORANGE CITY TEENAGER WAS AIRLIFTED TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL AFTER HER VEHICLE COLLIDED WITH A SCHOOL BUS.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 17-YEAR OLD ANNELIESE VANDER WAAL OF ORANGE CITY WAS DRIVING HER JEEP LIBERTY EASTBOUND ON 370TH STREET, FOLLOWING A SCHOOL BUS.

THE SCHOOL BUS HAD STOPPED FOR OTHER VEHICLES BEFORE ATTEMPTING TO TURN NORTH ONTO HICKORY AVENUE WHEN VANDER WAAL STRUCK THE REAR OF THE BUS.

THERE WERE NO STUDENTS ON THE BUS AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT.

VANDER WAAL WAS TRAPPED INSIDE HER VEHICLE AND WAS EXTRICATED BY THE SIOUX CENTER FIRE DEPARTMENT.

THE BUS DRIVER, 74-YEAR OLD JAMES KEIZER OF HULL, WAS TAKEN BY PRIVATE VEHICLE TO A ROCK VALLEY HEALTH CENTER FOR TREATMENT OF HIS INJURIES.