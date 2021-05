SCHALLER MAN SENTENCED ON COVID FRAUD CHARGES

A SCHALLER, IOWA MAN WHO RECEIVED AND TRANSFERRED OVER $35,000 IN FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINED CARES ACT UNEMPLOYMENT FUNDS FROM MULTIPLE STATES HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO FIVE YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

61-YEAR-OLD ALVIN REX RECEIVED THE PRISON TERM AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO ONE COUNT OF MAIL FRAUD.

IN A PLEA AGREEMENT, REX ADMITTED HE OPENED MULTIPLE BANK ACCOUNTS IN THE STORM LAKE, IOWA, AREA IN MAY AND JUNE OF 2020.

HE RECEIVED OVER $35,000 IN UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS IN THE NAMES OF OTHER INDIVIDUALS FROM ARIZONA, OHIO, AND MASSACHUSETTS AND THEN WITHDREW THE BENEFITS IN CASH AND MAILED THE CASH THROUGH THE UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE.

REX ALSO ADMITTED THAT HE HAD RECEIVED A FALSE TAX REFUND IN THE NAME OF ANOTHER PERSON AND CASHED COUNTERFEIT CHECKS AT LOCAL BANKS.

AS A PART OF HIS PLEA AGREEMENT, REX AGREED TO MAKE FULL RESTITUTION TO THOSE BANKS AS PART OF HIS REPAYING OVER $63-THOUSAND DOLALRS.