MAY COBB – THE HUNTING WIVES: A Novel

Author: May Cobb

Book: THE HUNTING WIVES: A Novel

Publishing: Berkley (May 18, 2021)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“[A] sharply observed thriller.”—Pop Sugar

“Sultry, salacious and utterly unpredictable….You’ll devour it.”–Riley Sager, New York Times bestselling author of Home Before Dark

The Hunting Wives share more than target practice, martinis, and bad behavior in this novel of obsession, seduction, and murder.

Sophie O’Neill left behind an envy-inspiring career and the stressful, competitive life of big-city Chicago to settle down with her husband and young son in a small Texas town. It seems like the perfect life with a beautiful home in an idyllic rural community. But Sophie soon realizes that life is now too quiet, and she’s feeling bored and restless.

Then she meets Margot Banks, an alluring socialite who is part of an elite clique secretly known as the Hunting Wives. Sophie finds herself completely drawn to Margot and swept into her mysterious world of late-night target practice and dangerous partying. As Sophie’s curiosity gives way to full-blown obsession, she slips farther away from the safety of her family and deeper into this nest of vipers.

When the body of a teenage girl is discovered in the woods where the Hunting Wives meet, Sophie finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation and her life spiraling out of control.