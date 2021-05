JENEARY SAYS THERE’S MISINFORMATION ABOUT THE “LIFE AMENDMENT”

ONE OF THE MEASURES PASSED BY THE IOWA LEGISLATURE THAT WRAPPED UP ITS 2021 SESSION LAST WEEK WAS THE “LIFE AMENDMENT”, REGARDING TAX PAYER FUNDED ABORTIONS.

REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE DR. TOM JENEARY OF LE MARS SAYS THERE WAS A LOT OF MISINFORMATION SPREAD ABOUT THE MEASURE:

JENEARY1 OC………NO TAXPAYER FUNDED ABORTION. :18

JENEARY SAYS THE MEASURE WILL NOT BAN ABORTIONS IN THE STATE OF IOWA, AS SOME OPPONENTS HAVE INSINUATED:

JENEARY2 OC……….OR THE OTHER. :21

DR. JENEARY SAYS THE LIFE AMENDMENT WAS THE TOPIC HE RECEIVED THE MOST CORRESPONDENCE ON FROM CONSTITUENTS DURING THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION.