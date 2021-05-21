UNITED WAY AWARDS FUNDING TO 29 LOCAL PROGRAMS

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND HAS AWARDED 29 LOCAL PROGRAMS AND INITIATIVES THAT WILL POSITIVELY IMPACT ISSUES THAT PEOPLE IN SIOUXLAND ARE FACING.
THE GRANTS RANGE FROM OVER $14,000 TO $123,000 DOLLARS.
THEY INCLUDE FUNDING FOR HEALTH AND SAFETY PROGRAMS AT CATHOLIC CHARITIES AND SAFE PLACE, EDUCATION INITIATIVES AT GIRLS INC, THE SANFORD CENTER AND BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB, AND MANY OTHER PROGRAMS RUN BY AGENCIES SUCH AS THE RED CROSS AND CENTER FOR SIOUXLAND.
A COMPLETE LIST IS BELOW:
2021-22 Community Impact Funding HEALTH Community Goal: Children are born healthy and develop on track
HOPES – Crittenton Center
$26,788
Parent Education – Lutheran Services in Iowa
$15,457 Community Goal: Individuals of all ages will increase coping & life skills to achieve mental wellness
Outpatient Therapy for Victims of Abuse & Violence – Boys and Girls Home & Family Services
$86,571
Healthy & Safe Families – Catholic Charities
$123,097
Summer Program – The ARC of Woodbury County
$14,394 Community Goal: Youth and adults live a healthy lifestyle and avoid risky behavior
Wellness Programs – Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA
$58,783
Prevention & Anti-Bullying Efforts – Siouxland CARES
$36,170
Enhancing Lifestyles of Older Adults – Siouxland Center for Active Generations
$42,191 Community Goal: Youth and adults live in and maintain a safe/healthy environment
Safety for All Residents – SafePlace
$117,481
EDUCATION Community Goal: Children enter Kindergarten ready to succeed
Beyond the Bell Jump Start* – Kindergarten Preparedness
$26,359
Imagination Library* – Age Appropriate Books for 0-5 Years Olds
$35,000
Nurturing Environment & Daycare – Mary Elizabeth Child Care & Preschool
$77,000
Youth Programs – Mary J. Treglia Community House
$42,750
Age Appropriate Development Program – Native American Child Care Center
$46,000
Preschool & Child Care – Stella Sanford Child Development Center
$72,695 Community Goal: Children are socially & emotionally prepared to succeed in school
Mentoring Youth – Big Brothers Big Sisters
$87,756
After School Program – Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland
$100,000
Strong Youth – Mid America Council, Boy Scouts of America
$35,164
Leadership Experience – Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa
$21,979
Delinquency Prevention – Sanford Center
$113,274 Community Goal: Children are on track academically and prepared to succeed in school
After School/Summer Program – Girls Inc.
$127,000
Iowa Reading Corps.* – K – 3rd Grade Level Reading Proficiency
$42,522
Summer Camp – Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA
$26,125
FINANCIAL STABILITY Community Goal: People have access to resources in crisis to stabilize their situation
Emergency Services – American Red Cross
$90,041
Basic Needs – Siouxland Family Community Center
$30,015 Community Goal: People have resources and skills to build financial stability
Economic Stability Resources & EITC Tax Credit Outreach – Center for Siouxland
$110,000
Immigration & Translation Services – Mary J. Treglia Community House
$82,577
Pathway of Hope – Salvation Army
$51,295
Economic/Emotional Stability – Women Aware
$45,000
*United Way of Siouxland Initiative