UNITED WAY AWARDS FUNDING TO 29 LOCAL PROGRAMS

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND HAS AWARDED 29 LOCAL PROGRAMS AND INITIATIVES THAT WILL POSITIVELY IMPACT ISSUES THAT PEOPLE IN SIOUXLAND ARE FACING.

THE GRANTS RANGE FROM OVER $14,000 TO $123,000 DOLLARS.

THEY INCLUDE FUNDING FOR HEALTH AND SAFETY PROGRAMS AT CATHOLIC CHARITIES AND SAFE PLACE, EDUCATION INITIATIVES AT GIRLS INC, THE SANFORD CENTER AND BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB, AND MANY OTHER PROGRAMS RUN BY AGENCIES SUCH AS THE RED CROSS AND CENTER FOR SIOUXLAND.

A COMPLETE LIST IS BELOW:

2021-22 Community Impact Funding HEALTH Community Goal: Children are born healthy and develop on track

HOPES – Crittenton Center

$26,788

Parent Education – Lutheran Services in Iowa

$15,457 Community Goal: Individuals of all ages will increase coping & life skills to achieve mental wellness

Outpatient Therapy for Victims of Abuse & Violence – Boys and Girls Home & Family Services

$86,571

Healthy & Safe Families – Catholic Charities

$123,097

Summer Program – The ARC of Woodbury County

$14,394 Community Goal: Youth and adults live a healthy lifestyle and avoid risky behavior

Wellness Programs – Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA

$58,783

Prevention & Anti-Bullying Efforts – Siouxland CARES

$36,170

Enhancing Lifestyles of Older Adults – Siouxland Center for Active Generations

$42,191 Community Goal: Youth and adults live in and maintain a safe/healthy environment

Safety for All Residents – SafePlace

$117,481

EDUCATION Community Goal: Children enter Kindergarten ready to succeed

Beyond the Bell Jump Start* – Kindergarten Preparedness

$26,359

Imagination Library* – Age Appropriate Books for 0-5 Years Olds

$35,000

Nurturing Environment & Daycare – Mary Elizabeth Child Care & Preschool

$77,000

Youth Programs – Mary J. Treglia Community House

$42,750

Age Appropriate Development Program – Native American Child Care Center

$46,000

Preschool & Child Care – Stella Sanford Child Development Center

$72,695 Community Goal: Children are socially & emotionally prepared to succeed in school

Mentoring Youth – Big Brothers Big Sisters

$87,756

After School Program – Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland

$100,000

Strong Youth – Mid America Council, Boy Scouts of America

$35,164

Leadership Experience – Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa

$21,979

Delinquency Prevention – Sanford Center

$113,274 Community Goal: Children are on track academically and prepared to succeed in school

After School/Summer Program – Girls Inc.

$127,000

Iowa Reading Corps.* – K – 3rd Grade Level Reading Proficiency

$42,522

Summer Camp – Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA

$26,125

FINANCIAL STABILITY Community Goal: People have access to resources in crisis to stabilize their situation

Emergency Services – American Red Cross

$90,041

Basic Needs – Siouxland Family Community Center

$30,015 Community Goal: People have resources and skills to build financial stability

Economic Stability Resources & EITC Tax Credit Outreach – Center for Siouxland

$110,000

Immigration & Translation Services – Mary J. Treglia Community House

$82,577

Pathway of Hope – Salvation Army

$51,295

Economic/Emotional Stability – Women Aware

$45,000

*United Way of Siouxland Initiative