SIOUX CITY RECEIVES E-P-A FEDERAL GRANT FUNDING

SIOUX CITY IS ONE OF JUST TWO CITIES IN IOWA TO RECEIVE FUNDING FROM THE U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY TO BE USED IN CLEAN UP AND RESTORATION PROJECTS.

ACTING E-P-A REGION 7 ADMINISTRATOR EDWARD CHU PRESENTED A $300,000 CHECK TO SIOUX CITY MAYOR BOB SCOTT:

MAYOR SCOTT SAYS THERE ARE DIFFERENT PROJECTS THE FUNDS MAY BE USED FOR:

THE CITY PLANS TO CONDUCT 14 PHASE I AND EIGHT PHASE II ENVIRONMENTAL SITE ASSESSMENTS WITH THE GRANT FUNDING.

THE ASSESSMENT ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE THROUGHOUT SIOUX CITY, INCLUDING THE OLD STOCKYARDS AND THE DOWNTOWN AREA.