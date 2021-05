OFFICER TESTIFIES ABOUT RIVERA’S INTERVIEW ON TIBBETTS DEATH

AN OFFICER HAS TESTIFIED THAT THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING COLLEGE STUDENT MOLLIE TIBBETTS IN 2018 LED INVESTIGATORS TO THE FIELD WHERE HER BODY WAS FOUND.

PAMELA ROMERO WAS AN IOWA CITY POLICE OFFICER TWO YEARS AGO WHO INTERVIEWED SUSPECT CRISTHIAN BAHENA RIVERA.

ROMERO SAID DURING AN 11 HOUR POLICE INTERVIEW, RIVERA ADMITTED CHASING TIBBETTS AND FIGHTING WITH HER WHEN SHE THREATENED TO CALL THE POLICE.

SHE SAYS RIVERA TOLD HER HE COULDN’T REMEMBER HOW HE KILLED TIBBETTS.

BASED ON THE QUESTIONS BAHENA RIVERA’S ATTORNEYS ARE ASKING WITNESSES, IT APPEARS THEY PLAN TO ARGUE RIVERA WAS SLEEP DEPRIVED AND COERCED INTO MAKING A CONFESSION.