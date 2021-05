BULL RIDING COMPETITION THUNDERS INTO TYSON EVENTS CENTER

THE TOP BULL RIDERS ON THE PENDLETON WHISKY VELOCITY TOUR WILL SQUARE OFF IN EPIC 8-SECOND RIDES THIS WEEKEND AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

IT’S THE FIRST TIME THE PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS TOUR WILL BUCK INTO SIOUX CITY.

KEITH HALL IS ONE OF THE VETERAN RIDERS COMPETING FRIDAY AND SATURDAY.

THE GEORGIA NATIVE STARTED RIDING BULLS WHEN HE WAS 15:

AND A LOT OF HARD WORK GOES INTO STAYING ON FOR THAT 8 SECOND RIDE:

MATCHING THE WORLD-CLASS FIELD OF BULL RIDERS, WILL BE AN EQUALLY RANK PEN OF BOVINES, AS ALL PBR EVENTS SHOWCASE TWO ATHLETES…RIDER AND BULL.

THE ACTION STARTS AT 8PM FRIDAY AND 7PM SATURDAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.