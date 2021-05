UNICAMERAL APPROVES NEBRASKA GAMING RULES

A BILL THAT IMPLEMENTS PROVISIONS OF A CONSTITUTIONAL GAMING AMENDMENT APPROVED IN 2020 WAS PASSED BY THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE THURSDAY.

THE MEASURE BY SENATOR TOM BRIESE OF ALBION PROVIDES THE FRAMEWORK TO IMPLEMENT THAT AMENDMENT.

THE BILL ALLOWS WAGERING ON SPORTING EVENTS AT RACETRACKS IN THE STATE;

IT PROHIBITS WAGERING ON HIGH SCHOOL YOUTH SPORTS AND RAISES THE LEGAL AGE TO WAGER ON HORSE RACING FROM 19 TO 21.

THE MEASURE ALSO PROHIBITS BETTING ON NEBRASKA COLLEGE TEAMS WHEN THEY ARE PLAYING IN STATE.

IT RENAMES THE STATE RACING COMMISSION TO THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION AND ESTABLISHES A PROCESS FOR ALLOWING INDIVIDUALS TO BE EXCLUDED VOLUNTARILY FROM WAGERING.

THE BILL PASSED ON A 44-3 VOTE AND TAKES EFFECT IMMEDIATELY.