TWO BIDS SUBMITTED FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW L-E-C

TWO BIDS HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED BY AREA COMPANIES TO BUILD THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL.

W.A. KLINGER OF SIOUX CITY SUBMITTED THE HIGHER BID OF 59 MILLION, 300-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

HAUSMANN CONSTRUCTION OF OMAHA’S BID WAS A LITTLE LOWER AT 58 MILLION, 390-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY AND THE BAKER GROUP OVERSEEING THE PROJECT WILL REVIEW THE BIDS IN THE COMING WEEK.

THE AUTHORITY BOARD WILL VOTE ON WHICH BID TO ACCEPT AT A HEARING NEXT THURSDAY, MAY 27TH, AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.