TRAIN TRAFFIC IS MOVING THROUGH SIBLEY, IOWA AGAIN AS CLEANUP IS NEARING COMPLETION FROM A TRAIN DERAILMENT THERE LAST SUNDAY.

47 RAIL CARS FROM A UNION PACIFIC TRAIN DERAILED NEAR SIBLEY ALONG HIGHWAY 60 LAST SUNDAY AFTERNOON, CAUSING AN EXPLOSION, THICK SMOKE AND THE EVACUATION OF NEARBY RESIDENTS.

A STATEMENT FROM UNION PACIFIC SAYS REMEDIATION WORK CONTINUES ON SITE AND THAT RAIL TRAFFIC RESUMED WEDNESDAY AT 9:30A.M.

THERE WERE NO INJURIES TO THE CREW ONBOARD THE TRAIN.