STUDENT THREAT INVESTIGATED AT BRONSON ELEMENTARY

A 6TH GRADE STUDENT AT BRONSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL HAS BEEN SUSPENDED FOR THE REST OF THE SCHOOL YEAR AFTER ALLEGEDLY MAKING THREATS TO SHOOT OTHER STUDENTS AT THE SCHOOL.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED INFORMATION ABOUT THE THREATS WEDNESDAY EVENING AND WERE ABLE TO VERIFY THAT THE STUDENT DID MAKE THE THREATS. SCHOOL OFFICIALS WERE NOTIFIED OF THE SITUATION AND AT NO TIME WAS ANY STUDENT IN IMMEDIATE DANGER.

AS A PRECAUTION THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS ADDED ADDITIONAL SECURITY MEASURES.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS WORKING WITH THE LAWTON-BRONSON SCHOOL DISTRICT, THE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AND THE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES ON THE INVESTIGATION OF THE MATTER.